 Irrigation staff to gherao XEN office : The Tribune India

Irrigation staff to gherao XEN office

No action against ex-sarpanch over attack on patwari

Irrigation staff to gherao XEN office


Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 13

As the 24-hour-ultimatum given for the arrest of Jagmandeep Singh Minku, former sarpanch of Kundal village, ended today, the Canal Patwari Union of the Department of Water Resources has now given a call for a strike across the state from Wednesday.

Union members plan to gherao the office of the Executive Engineer in Canal Colony here tomorrow.

Staging an indefinite dharna inside Canal Colony here since May 30, the union continued a sit-in inside the Sub-Divisional Administrative complex for the second day to register its protest against the failure of the police in arresting the former sarpanch, who allegedly abused a patwari and thrashed him.

Union state president Sukhvir Mann said Raj Kumar, patwari, visited Kundal village to resolve problems relating to irrigation on May 27. However, Minku allegedly assaulted Raj.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

2
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

3
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

4
Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

5
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

6
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

7
Himachal In Brief

Tunnel on Kiratpur-Manali NH to get facelift, shut

8
Haryana

Demolition drive: Villagers chase away Gurugram MC teams

9
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

10
Haryana

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana's Pipli after talks with district administration

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn


Cities

View All

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held