Irrigation staff to gherao XEN office

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 13

As the 24-hour-ultimatum given for the arrest of Jagmandeep Singh Minku, former sarpanch of Kundal village, ended today, the Canal Patwari Union of the Department of Water Resources has now given a call for a strike across the state from Wednesday.

Union members plan to gherao the office of the Executive Engineer in Canal Colony here tomorrow.

Staging an indefinite dharna inside Canal Colony here since May 30, the union continued a sit-in inside the Sub-Divisional Administrative complex for the second day to register its protest against the failure of the police in arresting the former sarpanch, who allegedly abused a patwari and thrashed him.

Union state president Sukhvir Mann said Raj Kumar, patwari, visited Kundal village to resolve problems relating to irrigation on May 27. However, Minku allegedly assaulted Raj.