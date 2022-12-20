Zira liquor factory issue echoes in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

Citing the ongoing protests outside liquor factory in Zira, Ferozepur and Amritsar, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla today said the people in Punjab were suffering and dying of groundwater pollution and demanded that a central committee comprising Punjab MPs should be set up to assess the situation.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Aujla said Punjab was known as the land of gurus, who propagated clean and good living conditions and environment. “In Ferozepur district, there is a liquor factory against which people, including women and children, have been protesting for the past five months…The situation in the adjoining villages has become so bad that people are suffering and dying of cancer because of effluents from the factory,” he said.

“People are dying because of (groundwater) pollution in Ferozepur…the situation is the same in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Garhshankar… everywhere. The pollution needs to be stopped. Please make a committee from Parliament which will visit these areas, make Punjab MPs its members and send them there,” Aujla said with Congress’ Punjab MPs Jasbir Singh and Amar Singh supporting, asking the Centre to take cognizance of the situation.

