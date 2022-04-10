Issue warrants against IO & witness: HC to trial court

Issue warrants against IO & witness: HC to trial court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 9

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed a trial court to issue warrants of arrest against an investigating officer (IO) and a prosecution witness in a criminal case.

The Bench made it clear that the police officer and the witness would be sent to custody in Ludhiana district jail after being arrested. They would be kept in custody till the completion of examination and cross-examination of all prosecution witness.

Keep them in custody till cross-examination

The police officer and the witness shall be kept in custody till the examination and cross-examination of all prosecution witness is completed. —Justice Rajbir Sehrawat, Punjab and Haryana High Court

The direction by Justice Rajbir Sehrawat came in a case where the IO repeatedly ignored the trial court’s orders. “It is the height of the things that the IO, who happens to be a serving police officer, does not care for the court orders and has defaulted repeatedly in executing the process as well as in his own appearance before the trial court despite having been so ordered,” Justice Sehrawat asserted.

The matter has its genesis in a petition by Balkar Singh against the State of Punjab. The Bench was told that the petitioner was in custody since August 2018. The prosecution had examined only six witnesses so far. After giving up some unnecessary witnesses, only one prosecution witness Gurpreet Singh was to be left to be examined.

Justice Sehrawat observed the trial court orders showed that the summons/bailable warrants were issued to witness Gurpeet. But repeated reports were submitted that he could not be served. Even the IO had not appeared before the trial court. As such, summons were issued again to the witness.

The notice was also issued to the IO following Additional Public Prosecutor’s request. But neither was the witness produced nor bailable warrants issued against the IO received back. Therefore, the trial court issued bailable warrants once again against the IO and Gurpreet. Sensing the prosecution’s apathy, the trial court also directed forwarding of the order to the Ludhiana CP to see why summons/warrants were not being sent back executed or unexecuted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan political crisis: Prime Minister Imran Khan loses trust vote, govt falls

2
Himachal

AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

3
Diaspora

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

4
Punjab

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

5
Punjab

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

6
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

7
Entertainment

‘Mera pind, mere khet’: Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill shares serene picture from gurdwara, breaks into ‘gidda’ with neighbours

8
Nation

Kartik Vasudev dreamt of going to Canada to pursue higher education but fate had other plans, says family

9
Sports

After Yuzvendra Chahal's revelation about drunk player dangling him from 15th-floor hotel balcony, Ravi Shastri proposes life ban for offender

10
Punjab

Punjab govt to create setup to check brain drain: Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

Pak PM not in House during voting | His party members walk o...

No powers, up to voters to decide if freebies viable: Election Commission

No powers, up to voters to decide if freebies viable: Election Commission

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

Paid Covid booster capped at Rs 375

Paid Covid booster capped at Rs 375

Gujarat reports potential Covid ‘XE’ variant case

Gujarat reports potential Covid 'XE' variant case

Cities

View All

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

Depleting green cover a cause for concern

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

And the audience returns to theatre

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Act against guilty schools, parents ask UT Edu Secy

Act against guilty schools, parents ask Chandigarh Education Secretary

Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Man sets wife, 7-month-old daughter afire

Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

Online mediation can work wonders, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Online mediation can work wonders, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

At 42.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records April’s hottest day in 5 years

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

Two-time gallantry awardee shares family’s love for olive green

Heavy vehicles turn commute into ordeal

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Two accused in oil trading company robbery identified in Ludhiana

17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Purse snatched from woman

Thrashed at hospital, elderly awaits justice