IT firm HCL shortlists 15 meritorious school students from Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

Recognising the achievement of meritorious school students who made it to the multi-national company (MNC), Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora on Wednesday gave offer letters and laptops to 15 candidates at the Skill Development Mission’s office.

These students were selected for the HCL’s TechBee career programme from six meritorious schools situated in Mohali, Bathinda, Patiala, Sangrur, Ferozepur and Ludhiana.

Under this initiative, students who have cleared Class XII with maths/business maths are offered opportunity in the field of Information Technology (IT).

Arora urged these students to stay focused to achieve their goals in life. “It’s your turn to prove your mettle and make your parents proud,” the minister said.

