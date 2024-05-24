It won’t be easy for BJP to come back to power, especially if there is fair play and no tampering with EVMs: Mayawati

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, May 24

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday said it won’t be easy for the BJP to come back to power, especially if there is fair play and no tampering with the EVMs.

Addressing a gathering, she said the BJP had always been pro-corporate and its intention was to make the rich richer.

She said all parties like the BJP, Congress or regional parties have taken huge funding in the form of bonds from industrialists, but not the BSP.

BSP membership fee and her birthday collections are the only events through which they collect funds for the party, she said.

She said neither the state nor the Centre had taken care of the farmers.

Mayawati said the pending quota for SCs in government jobs had not been filled and exploitation of Dalits, Muslims and minorities is continuing.

She said, “We do not release a manifesto as the BSP believes in action than mere talk as we did while in power in UP.”

She introduced the BSP’s Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh candidates to the public.

On this occasion, Mayawati received a crown of gold from the party workers.

