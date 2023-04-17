Italian, EU envoys pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 16

The Ambassador of Italy, Vincenzo De Luca, and Ambassador of the European Union to India, Ugo Astuto, today paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. Both diplomats also held a close-door interaction with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

It is learnt that the meeting lasted for over two hours in which the discussion was mainly to know about the Sikh religion, the practices incorporating the values of Sikhism. Others present on the occasion included Sukhdev Singh Kang, president of the Indian Sikh Community in Italy, along with Kuldeep Singh Bhandal, Harjinder Singh, Gurdial Singh Dhilwan and Amanpreet Kaur Bhandal.

Luca said that it was their first visit to the Golden Temple and they were honoured. He said the purpose of meeting with Jathedar was to pay tribute to the Sikh religion and to further enhance the relationship between the Sikhs and the Italian Government and various institutions.

“We express our appreciation for the solidarity and generosity of the Sikh community in India and Italy,” he said.

Expressing identical views, Astuto said the significant Sikh community living in Europe has been contributing to the economic growth, development and prosperity of European countries. “It was a pleasure to visit the spiritual centre of the Sikh community, one of the largest Indian communities living in Europe,” he said.