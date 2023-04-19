ITI instructors to be trained in drone tech to help counter narco-terror

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

With drones posing a fresh challenge for the security forces in controlling narco-terrorism from across the border, the state is all set to have qualified instructors to train students in drone technology.

In a pilot project of the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, a batch of instructors will be getting trained at the National Skill Training Institute, Kanpur. Initially, the instructors will be deputed to train students at the ITIs in Mohali, Lalru, Patiala and Pathankot.

The department has already got the permission from the Director General of Training, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, to start a short-term course for drone technicians.

Looking at the potential of the drone technology industry to provide a large number of jobs in the future, the course would be beneficial in having certified technicians, said a senior government functionary.

The department is also starting two full-time courses for remotely-piloted aircraft/drone pilots and drone technicians at ITIs.