The Tribune interview

It's a choice between corrupt & honest: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'People of Punjab will this time give a thumping majority to Aam Aadmi Party'

Tired of ‘saanth-gaanth ki rajneeti’ between the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, people of Punjab will this time give a thumping majority to the Aam Aadmi Party, says national convener Arvind Kejriwal during an interaction with The Tribune reporters Sanjeev Singh Bariana and Ruchika M Khanna. Vouching for an honest government, he says the 2022 elections are for the future of Punjab.

It seems a five-way contest. Do you think the voter is confused?

People have given 26 years to the Congress and 19 to the SAD. Nothing has changed in the life of a common man. At the same time, people have witnessed good governance in Delhi, where we have seen two successive governments of the AAP. We have given an honest CM face (Bhagwant Mann) and people seem to have made up their minds to vote for our party.

Issues are largely centered around drugs and sacrilege. What is your party’s agenda?

The two issues that you are referring to exist only in the media. Common voters, wherever we go, want upgrade of healthcare, education and power infrastructure, just like in Delhi. Each woman will get a monthly pension of Rs 1,000. Traders and industry have been assured of an end to ‘raid raj’. Both Mann and I have spent hours on a blueprint to put Punjab back on the growth track. Those involved in sacrilege will also be brought to book.

Is there a change in public perception after you named Mann as party’s CM face?

There is a massive groundswell in favour of the party after the announcement. People want a common man, the one whom they can identify with.

In 2017 elections, the AAP received NRIs’ backing. Have they veered towards Sanyukt Samaj Morcha this time?

They are not visible because the air travel is yet to resume to the pre-Covid levels. But we are getting their support. Some NRIs may be supporting the SSM, but I don’t think all are backing farmers. We respect farmers. We supported them in their yearlong agitation at the Delhi borders. We are not opposed to the SSM.

State’s poor fiscal health has impeded growth. How will your party improve the finances?

The state’s debt of Rs 3 lakh crore is almost equal to the personal wealth of the top three or four politicians in Punjab. The wealth they have made is unaccounted for. People have three choices to vote for — a party that faces charges of illegally selling sand, a party that faces allegations of selling drugs and one that is honest. If they vote for the ‘reta chor’ (corrupt), the debt will rise to Rs 5 lakh crore in the next five years. If people vote for those selling drugs, the debt will rise to Rs 6 lakh crore. If the mandate is for an honest party like the AAP, Punjab will be a revenue-surplus state.

AAP’s vote share declined from 23.5% in 2017 to 7.4% in 2019. What’s your strategy to win the elections?

Every election is different and is based on hope. In 2017, Capt Amarinder Singh was chosen by people with the hope of a better future. He made promises that he never fulfilled once he assumed office. The 2022 elections are for the future of Punjab. People want good education, healthcare and employment opportunities. They are convinced only the AAP can deliver.

Which party do you see as your main political opponent?

We may see a repeat of 2017 when parties ensured that votes got divided to keep us at bay. SAD president Sukhbir Badal and Naresh Gujral have claimed in the last elections, the BJP got votes polled in favour of the Congress to keep us out of power. They know once we come to power, as in Delhi, we will do good work and they will be out of the reckoning for a long time. They can resort to any tactic.

Will the SSM cut into your vote share?

People have already made up their minds, like they voted in the Congress with a big majority the last time. Even the Congress had not expected such a huge victory.

#ArvindKejriwal #Bhagwantmann #Punjabpolls2022

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

2
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

3
Punjab Punjab Diary

Sunny Deol: Keeping BJP at arm's length

4
Punjab

CBI nabs IAS officer in Punjab in Rs 2-lakh bribery case

5
Punjab

Supreme Court gives protection from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Majithia till February 23

6
Haryana

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

7
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

8
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

9
Punjab

Punjab polls: Capt Amarinder predicts abysmal defeat for Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar east, says 'I'm not Majithia's uncle'

10
Himachal

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm, hail likely in nine districts of Himachal on February 3

Don't Miss

View All
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Top Stories

Indian economy contracts by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21

Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline

NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...

India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Survey

India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey

Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...

Matter sub judice: Government on Opposition demand to debate Pegasus

Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate

Stage set for a stormy budget session

Election Commission bans road shows, padyatras till February 11

2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission

Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...

Plenty of opportunities for India in today’s world scenario: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Budget Session

Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi

Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports 3 more deaths, 224 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports 3 more deaths, 224 +ve Covid cases

No party-specific wave in Amritsar West constituency

Delay on Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar's release: Arvind Kejriwal faces protest in Amritsar

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa keeps everyone guessing

Retd IAS officer asserts his Rangretta identity before election

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

Bathinda: SAD nominee Sarup Chand Singla's son booked for assault

PGI to take a call on resuming OPDs soon

Chandigarh: PGI to take a call on resuming OPDs soon

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Mohali witnesses 412 fresh cases, one fatality

3 comorbid patients die, 441 Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation proposes Rs 1,725.19-cr Budget

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Harmeet Singh Kalka quits as president of Akali Dal Delhi Unit

1,616 cases of illegally stored liquor worth ~1 crore seized

1,616 cases of illegally stored liquor worth Rs 1 crore seized in Nawanshahr's Rahon town

Hitting poll turf, daughters out to seek voters' support

3-yr-old Jalandhar girl receives appreciation from India Book of Records

Open House: What should be done to wake up political leaders to address environmental issues?

Make election manifesto of parties a legal document: Punjab Lok Chetna Lehar

Rajgarh Estate guard shot at, injured

Ludhiana: Rajgarh Estate guard shot at, injured

3 attacked with swords over 'Rs-3,000 dispute' in Ludhiana

Parking, traffic congestion problems remain unsolved in Ludhiana West

Ex-legislator from Qila Raipur Jassi Khangura quits Congress

Three dead, 404 test positive in Ludhiana district

Cong fields Channi from Bhadaur too, ex-Mayor to fight Capt in Patiala Urban

Congress fields Punjab CM Charanjit Channi from Bhadaur too, ex-Mayor to fight Capt Amarinder in Patiala Urban

Capt Amarinder files nomination papers from Patiala Urban; inaugurates party office

PSTET result delay: Last date to apply for master cadre posts extended

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Homage paid to Mahatma Gandhi