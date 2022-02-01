It's a choice between corrupt & honest: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Tired of ‘saanth-gaanth ki rajneeti’ between the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, people of Punjab will this time give a thumping majority to the Aam Aadmi Party, says national convener Arvind Kejriwal during an interaction with The Tribune reporters Sanjeev Singh Bariana and Ruchika M Khanna. Vouching for an honest government, he says the 2022 elections are for the future of Punjab.

It seems a five-way contest. Do you think the voter is confused?

People have given 26 years to the Congress and 19 to the SAD. Nothing has changed in the life of a common man. At the same time, people have witnessed good governance in Delhi, where we have seen two successive governments of the AAP. We have given an honest CM face (Bhagwant Mann) and people seem to have made up their minds to vote for our party.

Issues are largely centered around drugs and sacrilege. What is your party’s agenda?

The two issues that you are referring to exist only in the media. Common voters, wherever we go, want upgrade of healthcare, education and power infrastructure, just like in Delhi. Each woman will get a monthly pension of Rs 1,000. Traders and industry have been assured of an end to ‘raid raj’. Both Mann and I have spent hours on a blueprint to put Punjab back on the growth track. Those involved in sacrilege will also be brought to book.

Is there a change in public perception after you named Mann as party’s CM face?

There is a massive groundswell in favour of the party after the announcement. People want a common man, the one whom they can identify with.

In 2017 elections, the AAP received NRIs’ backing. Have they veered towards Sanyukt Samaj Morcha this time?

They are not visible because the air travel is yet to resume to the pre-Covid levels. But we are getting their support. Some NRIs may be supporting the SSM, but I don’t think all are backing farmers. We respect farmers. We supported them in their yearlong agitation at the Delhi borders. We are not opposed to the SSM.

State’s poor fiscal health has impeded growth. How will your party improve the finances?

The state’s debt of Rs 3 lakh crore is almost equal to the personal wealth of the top three or four politicians in Punjab. The wealth they have made is unaccounted for. People have three choices to vote for — a party that faces charges of illegally selling sand, a party that faces allegations of selling drugs and one that is honest. If they vote for the ‘reta chor’ (corrupt), the debt will rise to Rs 5 lakh crore in the next five years. If people vote for those selling drugs, the debt will rise to Rs 6 lakh crore. If the mandate is for an honest party like the AAP, Punjab will be a revenue-surplus state.

AAP’s vote share declined from 23.5% in 2017 to 7.4% in 2019. What’s your strategy to win the elections?

Every election is different and is based on hope. In 2017, Capt Amarinder Singh was chosen by people with the hope of a better future. He made promises that he never fulfilled once he assumed office. The 2022 elections are for the future of Punjab. People want good education, healthcare and employment opportunities. They are convinced only the AAP can deliver.

Which party do you see as your main political opponent?

We may see a repeat of 2017 when parties ensured that votes got divided to keep us at bay. SAD president Sukhbir Badal and Naresh Gujral have claimed in the last elections, the BJP got votes polled in favour of the Congress to keep us out of power. They know once we come to power, as in Delhi, we will do good work and they will be out of the reckoning for a long time. They can resort to any tactic.

Will the SSM cut into your vote share?

People have already made up their minds, like they voted in the Congress with a big majority the last time. Even the Congress had not expected such a huge victory.

