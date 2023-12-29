It’s a lie, claims AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

Responding to the statement of state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP), Punjab, chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that Jakhar was lying about the Republic Day tableau. There was no proposal for putting up photographs of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi hief Minister Arvind Kejriwal anywhere on the tableau.

On Jakhar’s statement that the previous Chief Ministers never raised questions on this, Kang said that Capt Amarinder Singh and Badal did not have concern for the heritage of Punjab, so they never bothered. “Mann cares about the culture and heritage of Punjab and its representation, so he spoke about it,”he said.

Had martyrs’ pics How showing martyrs like Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha on the tableau, who sacrificed their lives for the country, can be a joke? —Malvinder Singh Kang, AAP Punjab spokesperson

On Jakhar’s statement that the tableau would have made a joke of Punjab, Kang questioned that how showing martyrs like Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha on the tableau, who sacrificed their lives for the country, could be a joke?

Kang said that the BJP was the party which was with the Britishers during the freedom struggle and its parent organisation, the RSS, did not accept the Tricolour for many years. Jakhar probably does not remember these things because he had just joined the BJP.

