It’s just a matter of time before Bhagwant Mann ditches Arvind Kejriwal: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Amritsar, May 7

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today urged Punjabis to unite against the Opposition parties by exercising their franchise for the sake of Panth and Punjab.

Addressing the masses in Ajnala and Raja Sansi in support of party candidate Anil Joshi, Sukhbir said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“It’s just a matter of time before CM Mann ditches AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and forms his own parallel party in Punjab,” he said, adding that Punjabis should seal the borders of the state with their votes in the same manner in which the BJP government had prevented farmers from marching towards Delhi.

Sukhbir slammed the BJP for attacking the Panth. “Immediately after we parted ways with the NDA government against the three contentious farm laws, the Centre moved to take control of Sri Hazur Sahib gurdwara committee and the Patna Sahib gurdwara committee,” he said.

He asked Punjabis not to forget that the Congress had attacked the Golden Temple with tanks and mortars and had massacred thousands of Sikhs in 1984.

Bikram Singh Majithia slammed BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar for allegedly terming farmers as anti-nationals in a representation to the Election Commission.

“The BJP wants to run away from contesting the poll as it is being shunned by Punjabis,” said Majithia.

He also brushed aside the BJP candidate’s claim to get Rs 800 crore into the constituency. “I have read the fine print. Rs 800 crore will come in the form of a loan,” added Majithia.

