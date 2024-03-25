It’s murder, sellers booked under Sec 302: Mann on liquor deaths

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, March 24

Visiting families of the liquor tragedy victims at Gujjran village in Sangrur district, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said it was a case of murder. He said the government would get to the root of the problem and tackle it. The CM was accompanied by Finance Minister and Dirba MLA Harpal Singh Cheema.

Mann said the police had registered murder cases in the incident.

“FIRs under Section 302 (of the IPC) have been registered against the accused. Killing somebody by giving poison is a murder,” he said. Till now, the police had arrested 10 suspects in the case, he added.

“We are trying to find out if these accused have more links in Punjab. If there are more gangs selling spurious liquor, they will also be arrested,” Mann said.

Expressing their anger over the deaths, some women appealed to the Chief Minister to take steps to stop the sale of ‘chitta’ and spurious liquor in the village.

The tragedy has claimed 21 lives in Sangrur.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar also visited Gujjran village and met members of the bereaved families. He said Mann had lost moral authority to remain in the office.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira today visited Ravidaspura Tibbi in Sunam and met bereaved families.

Talking to mediapersons, Khaira demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the victims.

He also demanded a judicial inquiry into the tragedy.

As many as 14 patients are undergoing treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala; seven at Civil Hospital, Sangrur; and four at a private hospital in Sunam. Of the 25 victims undergoing treatment, the condition of three is state to be critical.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said he had received the report of the magisterial inquiry conducted by a five-member team. He said he was examining the report.

Two more arrested, 10 so far

The police on Sunday arrested two more suspects — Mangal and Veeru Saini — in the case, said DIG, Patiala Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar. With the two arrests, the police have so far nabbed 10 persons.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Sangrur