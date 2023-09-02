JAC postpones gherao of AAP MLAs’ houses

Tribune News Service

Mansa, September 1

Members of a joint action committee (JAC) against drugs, who are sitting on dharna seeking unconditional release of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhote, got a big success today when AAP MLAs Budh Ram, Gurpreet Singh Banawali and Mansa SSP Nanak Singh today met them and sought four days to resolve the issue.

Earlier, the JAC had announced to gherao the houses of AAP MLAs from September 1.

JAC convener Rajwinder Singh Rana said, “When our committee refused to halt the programme to gherao the houses of legislators, state AAP president and MLA Budha Ram, MLA Gurpreet Banawali and the SSP reached the protest site and announced to resolve the issue by Tuesday.”

#Mansa