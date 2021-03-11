Drug kingpin Jagdish Bhola shifted from Patiala to Gurdaspur jail

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 29

Three days after the jail authorities recovered a mobile from his possession, international wrestler and drug kingpin of yesteryears Jagdish Bhola has been shifted from Patiala Central Jail to Gurdaspur Central Jail.

Senior jail authorities confirmed that Bhola, who was imprisoned in a multi-crore synthetic drug racket, had already been shifted. He was brought to the Patiala jail from Muktsar in June last year. Sources said Bhola had been using the mobile phone for a quite long time and he had been punished by shifting him to another jail.

On Wednesday, the Patiala Central Jail authorities seized the mobile phone with a SIM card from Bhola’s possession. Following which, the jail officials had registered a case with the district police.

