SGPC ex-chief Jagir Kaur all set to rejoin Shiromani Akali Dal tomorrow

Jalandhar, March 12

After rejoining of senior leaders Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Sarwan Singh Phillaur last week, former Akali minister and ex-chief of SGPC Jagir Kaur is all set to rejoin SAD on March 14.

Entire senior Akali leadership, including party chief Sukhbir Badal, former ministers Sikandar Singh Maluka, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Adesh Partap Singh Kairon and Daljit Singh Cheema will be meeting Jagir Kaur in Begowal, Kapurthala.

She had been expelled by the party in November 2022, as she was adamant to contest the SGPC presidential poll, which she lost.

She said, “All leaders called me and said they were coming to my place on Thursday. I can’t be rude to them. So, I agreed. I also want SAD to help it regain its strength. I have told the party leaders that I still stand by the principles, especially that of separating the SGPC from political control.”

#SGPC #Sikhs #Sukhbir Badal #Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa