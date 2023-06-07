Jagir Kaur has hurt feelings of Sikhs: Harjinder Singh Dhami

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

Former SGPC president Jagir Kaur’s alleged invitation to political parties to join her newly constituted Shiromani Akali Panth and contest the next top Sikh body elections has not gone down well with the parbandhak committee.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami alleged that Jagir Kaur had hurt sentiments of the sangat.

“Jagir Kaur has rubbed salt in wounds of the Sikhs by talking about giving a chance through her platform to parties like the Congress, the BJP and the AAP for contesting SGPC poll,” he said.

Dhami said, “If Jagir Kaur is ready to give a platform to the Congress, which orchestrated the Operation Bluestar and murdered Sikhs, then it means that she has justified the Sikh genocide.”

He said, “In the past, the then Punjab CMs of the Congress — Pratap Singh Kairon and Captain Amarinder Singh — too had made attempts to take over control of gurdwaras’ during their time but failed. Now, Jagir Kaur wants to follow the same path. Her statement has made it clear that she will not refrain from taking support of anti-panth people.”