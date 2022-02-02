Jagmohan Singh Kang, sons join AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

Ex-minister and three-time Congress MLA Jagmohan Singh Kang today joined the AAP. His sons Yadvinder Singh Kang and Amarinder Singh Kang also joined the party in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha.

Kang was the vice-president of the Punjab Congress. Elected thrice as MLA in 1992, 2002 and 2012, he served as a minister in the Congress government from 1992 to 1995.

Kang has a support base in the Kharar and Anandpur Sahib region. His younger son Amarinder was the state general secretary of the Punjab Congress’ social media wing, while Yadvinder is a member of the Khijrabad zila parishad and had been aspiring for a Congress ticket from Kharar.

