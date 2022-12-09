Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Tribune News Service

Moga, December 8

Born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda district, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagrup Brar has been inducted as a Minister of State in the NDP government of British Columbia in Canada on Wednesday.

The new Council of Ministers of British Columbia was sworn in at the Government House in Victoria. Apart from Jagrup Brar, Harry Bains, Rachna Singh and Ravi Kahlon, all of Punjabi origin, have been inducted as ministers, while Nikki Sharma has been appointed as the Attornery General.

Brar is a member of the Legislative Assembly in British Columbia, Canada. He represents the Surrey-Panorama Ridge constituency.

Brar was a member of the Indian National Basketball team and got a master’s degree in philosophy. He then moved to Canada to study public administration.

