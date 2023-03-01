Jagtar Hawara to be produced in court via video-conferencing

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 28

A Mohali court has ordered to produce Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted of the assassination of former CM Beant Singh via video-conferencing for a trial instead of his physical attendance as he is a “very high-risk prisoner”. Hawara was to be produced in the court in a 24-year-old sedition case but the Quami Insaaf Morcha, demanding the release of prisnors, including him, may cause law and order problem and also a security threat to accused.

“As per the letter received from Deputy Superintendent Central Jail 8/9, Tihar, Delhi, and the factum that a large protest is being organised by the morcha on the border of Chandigarh-SAS Nagar from the last more than one month, seeking release of Sikh prisoners, including the present accused, I find that the physical appearance/production of the accused before this court may implicate law and order as well as (there is a) threat to safety of the accused himself,” the court noted in its February 23 order.

The court also ordered that Hawara be shown as arrested in the case via video conferencing. The Mohali police had made the plea against the physical attendance of Hawara in the case.