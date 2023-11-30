Jagtar Singh Tara gets ‘in-custody parole’ to attend niece’s wedding

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today allowed two-hour ‘in-custody parole’ to Jagtar Singh Tara to attend his niece’s wedding on December 3. A convict in Punjab’s then chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, he is undergoing life imprisonment.

Taking up his petition through counsel Navkiran Singh against the UT Administration through the Home Secretary and other respondents, the Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Kirti Singh asserted the petitioner’s niece was getting married. She was the daughter of his brother, who was stated to have expired in April. The petitioner was stated to have been granted ‘in custody parole’ earlier also to attend the bhog ceremony of his brother and had not misused the concession.

“It is true that the petitioner has been convicted and sentenced to undergo imprisonment for the remainder of his life, but it would be appropriate if the petitioner is permitted to discharge his familial obligation to attend the marriage of his niece and perform ceremonies in connection therewith… Consequently, the petition is allowed and the petitioner would be granted ‘in custody parole’ and permitted to attend the marriage of his niece from 11 am to 1 pm on December 3… The Chandigarh Police and the Punjab Police shall make the necessary security arrangements,” the Bench concluded.