Jail inmate dies in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, June 16

A jail inmate Sunil Kumar, alias Sonu, reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in the Central Jail. As per information, Sonu had been arrested by the police on June 12 following the recovery of 20 gram heroin from his possession.

Family members of Sonu said they received a call from jail officials that the condition of Sonu had deteriorated and he had been admitted to the hospital. However, Sonu reportedly died till the time the family members arrived at the hospital. The family members alleged that the jail officials had beaten up Sonu due to which he died.

