Jail inmate sent to Rajasthan on production warrant

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 22

Central and state intelligence agencies, coordinating with the Sriganganagar police, have been trying to crack an international heroin smuggling network. This is likely to help curb drug mafia in Punjab and Rajasthan.

Nirvail Singh of Arifke village in Ferozepur, who has been lodged in the Faridkot jail for the past nine years in a drug smuggling case, has been taken into custody by the Sriganganagar police after obtaining a production warrant from the court.

Various intelligence agencies along with the police are interrogating Nirvail to know his contacts with Pakistan smugglers. The police claimed that Nirvail was in contact with Pakistan smugglers through a virtual network phone (VPN), while he was lodged in the jail. His younger brother Gurjant Singh Janta and two others were caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the intervening night of October 2 and 3, 2021. They had come in a car near the Kohli Border Outpost of the BSF.

The police said some persons from across the border were carrying heroin packets but they failed to deliver them inside the Indian territory. On a report of BSF Assistant Commandant Gurjinder Singh, a case was registered. —