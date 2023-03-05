 Gangsters ‘celebrate’ killing inside Goindwal Sahib jail in Punjab; prison superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces : The Tribune India

Gangsters ‘celebrate’ killing inside Goindwal Sahib jail in Punjab; prison superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces

2 gangsters accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case were killed in gangwar on February 26

Gangsters ‘celebrate’ killing inside Goindwal Sahib jail in Punjab; prison superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces

Video grab: @mssirsa/Twitter



PTI

Chandigarh, March 5

In an embarrassment to the Punjab Police, a video clip surfaced on Sunday purportedly showing a group of gangsters lodged in a Tarn Taran jail “celebrating” the killing of two rival gang members accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case inside the prison last week.

Seven prison officials were suspended and five of them, including the jail superintendent, were arrested following the viral clip which also showed the gangsters pointing to the bodies lying on the floor with some on-duty police personnel nearby.

Seven gangsters have been booked in connection with the killings inside the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Tarn Taran district last Sunday.

Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, a resident of Budhlada, who were accused in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, were killed in a clash among inmates.

Initial investigation revealed that the clash took place between members of two gangs led by Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi.

In the more-than-a-minute-long video, allegedly shot by some members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang lodged in the prison, an inmate who identified himself as Sachin Bhiwani said the slain gangsters were henchmen of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has been facing opposition parties’ heat over alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

After the video went viral, the Punjab Police on Sunday suspended seven jail officials and arrested five of them for alleged negligence and connivance with jail inmates in a video leak case, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said here.

He identified the five arrested officials as Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh Brar, Additional Jail Superintendent Vijay Kumar, Assistant Jail Superintendent Harish Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector Joginder Singh and ASI Harchand Singh.

The other two suspended jail officials are Additional Jail Superintendent Jaspal Singh Khaira and Head Constable Savinder Singh.

“A fresh case has been registered under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, Section 52 of the Prisons Act, Sections 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Goindwal Sahib,” the police officer said.

After the killing on Sunday last, Punjab Police had registered a first information report (FIR) on Monday.

“Initially, the case was registered against jail inmates including Manpreet Singh alias Bhau, Sachin Bhiwani alias Sachin Chaudhary, Ankit Latti alias Ankit Sirsa, Kashish alias Kuldeep, Rajinder alias Joker, Hardeep Singh alias Mamma, Baldev Singh alias Nikku, Deepak alias Mundi and Malkit Singh alias Kita,” he said.

He said after last week’s incident, police and jail authorities have moved the accused persons to different jails in the state.

Gill said that the Punjab Police has strict directions from the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government that any government employee found negligent in duty should be dealt with strictly.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

2
Nation

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

3
Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

4
Haryana

12 IPS officers shifted in Haryana

5
Delhi

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes all-time No. 1 Hindi film in India

7
Himachal

Tunnel work halted due to unstable strata, water tank

8
Nation

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

9
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

10
Nation

Winds may flatten wheat crop, impact yield

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Say charges against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's ...

Jail superintendent among five officials arrested after Goindwal Sahib prison clash video goes viral

Gangsters ‘celebrate’ killing inside Goindwal Sahib jail in Punjab; prison superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces

2 gangsters accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder...

India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

Swiss ambassador conveys to Ministry of External Affairs tha...

Imran Khan dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at his residence; addresses party workers

Imran Khan dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at his residence; addresses party workers

Former PM has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts from t...

Nagaland heading for opposition-less government

Nagaland heading for opposition-less government as nearly all parties extend unconditional support to Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP

In the state Assembly elections, for which results were decl...


Cities

View All

As a fallout of Ajnala incident, Centre may shift G-20 Summit out of Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

MC plans to charge joints on area basis

High Court orders FIR, probe by special team

Poster supporting Sisodia: Delhi Police to question school principal, management commitment coordinator

Poster supporting Sisodia: Delhi Police to question school principal, management commitment coordinator

Manish Sisodia being tortured by CBI, pressured to sign documents with false charges: AAP

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Four gold bars worth Rs 1.95 crore recovered from aircraft's toilet at New Delhi's IGI airport

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Sarpanches join AAP

Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Golden jubilee reunion