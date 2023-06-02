Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post

Tribune News Service

Ropar, June 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was caught on a wrong foot today when it appointed a party leader of Kiratpur Sahib, already arrested for alleged abetment to suicide, as market committee chairman of the Anandpur Sahib. Kammikar Singh, the district youth wing president of AAP, is lodged in a jail for the alleged offence.

Kammikar’s name figured in the list of 66 new chairmen of market committees released by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today.

Senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira in his tweet has expressed shock over the appointment. He took a dig at the AAP by saying the party which promised to cleanse politics of criminals could not find a single honest person for the post.

On April 27, the Kiratpur Sahib Police had booked Dhadi along with two others for abetment to suicide of Deepak Tandon (27), a local youth.

Tandon, who was missing since the intervening night of April 20 and 21, had sent WhatsApp messages to some of his acquaintances alleging that Koki Lala, Kammikar Singh and Sarabjit Bhatoli were responsible for his death.

