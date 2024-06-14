Jailed gangster’s accomplice Vijay held with pistol

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 13

The Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested an operative of jailed gangster Deepak Tinu, who is an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang.

The accused, identified as Vijay, a resident of Memandpur, Mohali, was nabbed near Gagan chowk on the Rajpura-Chandigarh highway. The police recovered one .30 calibre pistol along with five live rounds from his possession. He had facilitated the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu in 2017. He has several heinous crime cases against him in Punjab and Haryana.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused was tasked by his jailed/foreign handlers to kill members of rival Bambiha Gang. In 2018, accused Vijay fled to Malaysia, and while staying there, he executed the murder of a jeweller in Sarafa Bazaar in Ambala through the deceased gangster Ankit Bhadu. Bhadu was neutralised in an encounter by the Punjab Police in 2019.

A case has been registered under Section 25(6)(7) of the Arms Act.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Deepak Tinu #Goldy Brar #Lawrence Bishnoi #Mohali #Punjab gangsters #Rajpura