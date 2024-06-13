Jailed legislator Gajjanmajra getting ‘special treatment’ at Patiala hospital

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 12

The nearly one-month stay of AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in different departments of the superspecialty ward of Government Rajindra Hospital here has raised many an eyebrow amid allegations of VIP treatment. While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed his interim bail plea in the Supreme Court last week, Gajjanmajra is now under treatment at the urology department.

While there is no official confirmation by any hospital official, Gajjanmajra, who was arrested in connection with a Rs 40-crore bank fraud case, is getting treatment from different departments of the hospital. He is on judicial remand and lodged at Central Jail here.

Patiala Central Jail Superintendent MS Sidhu said the accused was in judicial custody and was admitted to the hospital following recommendation of jail doctors. “He was taken to the government hospital on May 11. He is still there. I cannot comment on his health, which only the doctors concerned can. We have deputed the jail security as per protocol,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said AAP was “giving khaas aadmi treatment” to an accused in a bank fraud case. “Is this the change CM Bhagwant Mann promised in the state,” he asked.

Talking to The Tribune, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh denied any VIP treatment being extended to Gajjanmajra, who is “only an accused” and “not guilty in any case”. “I have checked with the hospital authorities. He is suffering from some cardiac issues, high diabetes, spinal and urology-related disorders. He is in hospital only after a medical board and jail doctors recommended it,” he said.

In a post on X, social activist Manik Goyal said, “Very strange things are happening in the state. Gajjanmajra, MLA from Amargarh, is in judicial custody in connection with a Rs 40-crore bank fraud case. However, he is not staying in jail, but in an AC room in Rajindra Hospital for the past 31 days. He was brought to the cardiology department on May 11 and discharged on June 6.”

“Strangely, on June 7, he was admitted to the urology department. Ironically, both cardiology and urology departments are located in the superspecialty ward, which is air-conditioned, while the rest of the hospital is not,” he posted.

The Supreme Court had on Monday asked Gajjanmajra to respond to the ED’s affidavit justifying his arrest and opposing his interim bail plea. It deferred the hearing to June 18 after being informed that the AAP MLA had not filed his rejoinder to the ED’s reply to his petition.

Health Minister denies charge

