Jaipal's aide held in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 8

The police have arrested gangster Harbir Singh Sohal and recovered two .30 Chinese pistols, three magazines, 50 rounds along with four 9mm magazines from him in Kharar.

His associate Amritpal Singh, alias Satta, of Bassi Pathana fled the hideout. The police had registered a case under Sections 384 and 34 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Kharar city police station on April 7.

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said: “Sohal is a close aide of gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar and aide Jasprit Singh Jassi, who were neutralised in Kolkata last year.”

Sohal and Satta were being issued instructions by handlers Arshdeep Singh, alias Arash Dalla, now based in Canada, and his associate Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, now based in Australia. After extortion calls were made from abroad, the two used to collect money on behalf of their handlers. The police said the gangster was also a lyricist. —