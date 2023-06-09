Jaishankar meets victims of 1984 riots, Afghan Sikhs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Afghan Sikhs, victims of the 1984 riots and other prominent Sikh personalities as part of the BJP’s programme to take the achievements of the Modi government over the past nine years to the people.

During the BJP’s “Sampark Se Samarthan” campaign in the West Delhi parliamentary constituency, Jaishankar was honoured with a siropa at Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev ji in Tilak Nagar where he also met Afghan Sikhs, who expressed gratefulness to the government for evacuating them from the war-torn country.

“We are trying to help in the restoration of a gurdwara in Kabul,” he said.

The minister also met the family of 1984 riots victim Ganga Kaur at Tilak Vihar.

He also met noted photographer Narendra Bedi and Lt Gen SK Gulati (retd) at their residences in Rajouri Garden.