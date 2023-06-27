Jaito AAP MLA 'raids' power utility office

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 26

Upset over the demand of bribe by two employees in his name, AAP MLA from Jaito Amolak Singh conducted a ‘raid’ at the PSPCL office on Monday.

Reportedly, the employees had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for the installation of an electric transformer in the name of the MLA.

Amolak Singh at PSPCL office.

He caught one of the employees ‘red-handed’ in the presence of farmers and recovered Rs 10,000 of the alleged bribe money. The MLA handed over the custody of this employee to the police. A case has been registered against two employees and one of them is absconding.

The legislator claimed that a farmer approached him told him about the bribe demand. “The farmer said the employees told him that a share of the bribe goes to me,” he added.

“Once I entered the PSPCL office and started questioning the employee, Rajinder Singh, all other employees left the office,” claimed the MLA. Sunil Kumar is the other accused and is absconding, said the MLA.

SHO Manoj Kumar said both the accused were contractual employees. The MLA asked the senior PSPCL authorities to take disciplinary action against all employees who fled the office during the operation.

#Faridkot #pspcl