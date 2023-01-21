Sunil Jakhar flays Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa on 'farji' PM remark

CHANDIGARH, JANUARY 20
Terming the denigration of former Prime Minister as shocking, former MP and senior BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Friday categorically said Rahul Gandhi should have stopped and snubbed Partap Singh Bajwa right there on the stage itself for heaping insults on a person of high repute held in admiration by millions of the Punjabis and across the world.
It seems Congress leaders have not learnt any lessons from past act of indiscretion committed by them against the honour and dignity of Dr Manmohan Singh while he was holding the office of Prime Minister.
Referring to yesterday’s incident of LoP Bajwa terming former PM ‘farzi’ in presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the stage in Pathankot, Jakhar said the Congress had scored yet another self goal in the name of Bharat Jodo Yatra by offending all Punjabis with this rude and scornful commentary on a person held in high esteem by every Punjabi.
It’s difficult to envision what benefit they were trying to draw from walking 300 km in Punjab just to tarnish the legacy of their own decisions, Jakhar quipped.
It seemed some Congress leaders, in their desperation to win favours with their bosses, had forgotten the sense of propriety that was harming their own party, Jakhar said mincing no words.
