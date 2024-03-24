Jakhar meets CEO, seeks probe into excise policy

Chandigarh, March 23
Punjab BJP, led by Sunil Jakhar, today submitted a memorandum to Sibin C, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, demanding a high-level probe into the Punjab Excise Policy, alleging that the AAP government may have taken black money to benefit few liquor businessmen.
He said the Punjab Excise Policy was made on the lines of Delhi Excise Policy, which witnessed alleged corruption, leading to the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Jakhar said, “In Punjab, Bhagwant Mann-led government acted at the behest of its Delhi masters to allow official plundering of Punjab's resources. There is an apprehension that Punjab has lost at least Rs 1,000 crore in revenue due to this favouritism and illegality perpetrated through Punjab Excise Policy. The fact that one such company, whose proprietor is behind bars for receiving illegal benefits under the Delhi Excise Policy, was handpicked and awarded 40 per cent share in Punjab liquor trade after the inception of AAP government in the state might just be the tip of the iceberg.”
