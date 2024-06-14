Jakhar reminds PM of promise to rename airport after Guru Ravidas

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 13

With the Jalandhar West (Reserved) Assembly bypoll less than a month away, almost all political parties have started wooing the Dalit community of the area.

Long-pending demand of people The renaming of the Adampur airport after 15th-century spiritual leader Guru Ravidas, as already expressed by you (PM) during your recent visit to Punjab, will go a long way in underpinning the ethos of spirituality in the diversity that binds India. This has also been a long-pending demand of people of Punjab. Sunil Jakhar, State BJP Chief Rs 91 crore released for SC students The AAP government is learnt to have released an amount of Rs 91.46 crore for 1.17 lakh SC students as the post-matric scholarship scheme dues for the 2023-24 session. Dr Ajay Gupta, Amritsar Central MLA, has put a post regarding this.

State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his commitment towards renaming the Adampur airport in Jalandhar after Guru Ravidas by writing to him. Jakhar posted a copy of his communique to the PM on X. The PM, in his last poll address on May 30 in Hoshiapur, had made an announcement in this regard. Sensing that this single move could help boost the party’s prospects in the bypoll, Jakhar has perhaps initiated the move just days after Modi’s oath-taking for the third term.

The PM had inaugurated the renovated terminal building of the Adampur airport by the virtual mode in March, days before the LS poll code came into effect. Jakhar wrote to the PM, “The renaming of the Adampur Airport after 15th-century spiritual leader Guru Ravidas, as already expressed by you during your recent visit to Punjab, will go a long way in underpinning the ethos of spirituality in the diversity that binds India. This has also been a long-pending demand of the people of Punjab.”

Jakhar has also requested Modi for setting up a “vatika” (landscaped garden area) around the Guru Ravidas temple at Tughlaqabad as it is to be remodelled. “This will enhance the appeal of the shrine without tinkering with the layout. This will inspire people from all over to soak in the egalitarian preaching of the revered saint,” the letter reads.

He has mentioned that both issues have “a deep emotional-spiritual bearing on the minds of people. These issues also find resonance with your commitment towards society”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dalits