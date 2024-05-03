Sunil Jakhar, Vijay Rupani meet BJP workers in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, May 3

Bharatiya Janata Party’s state chief Sunil Jakhar, Punjab in-charge and ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani presided over a workers meeting of the Gurdaspur parliamentary seat here today.

Jakhar, after meeting local leaders and workers of the area, said he had come to the conclusion that, “There was a palpable undercurrent of saffron surge in all the 13 seats of the state.”

He added that the model of ‘vikas’ as was being propounded by the Prime Minister is etched in the minds of the voters of this border constituency.

Prominent among others who were present were, national secretary Narinder Rana, state general secretary (organisation) Manhtri Srinivasulu, Punjab general secretary Rakesh Rathour, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from this constituency Dinesh Singh Babbu, Lok Sabha convener and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma.

Vijay Rupani claimed that the ‘josh’ among the party cadre clearly reflected in the hard work the workers and local leaders were putting up.

Dinesh Babbu said so far the support he had received from the people during his campaign was “overwhelming”. “The voters want the maximum representation of Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Punjab,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Gujarat #Gurdaspur #Sunil Jakhar