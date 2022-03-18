Jakhar: Sham 'witch-hunt' will not help, censure real culprits

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Former PCC president Sunil Jakhar continued to hit out at his detractors in All-India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday. Without naming senior party leaders, who he alleges alienated him in the race for replacement of Capt Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister, Jakhar tweeted: “Those who raised the caste and religion identity issue should be censured and removed from high positions. Otherwise, the issue would haunt the party in 2024 parliamentary elections.

While referring a previous statement that it did not matter whether CM was a Sikh or a Hindu, Jakhar in a tweet on Thursday said: “Who let the genie out? A sham ‘witch-hunt’ will not help. Show courage. Censure and remove the real culprits. Otherwise, this ghost of religion/caste/identity politics will haunt the Cong party in Punjab even in ’24 and beyond”. Earlier, Jakhar had criticised the leaders in party who were occupying high positions and were trying to divide Punjab on basis of race, caste and identity politics. —