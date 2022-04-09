Jakhar: Watch out for propaganda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh April 8

Amid protests over his alleged Dalit remarks, former PCC chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday said the propaganda being spread against him by leaders of various parties on the basis of a TV interview was “completely unfair” and without ascertaining the facts.

Act against PCC ex-chief: AAP to Congress The AAP has questioned the Cong leaders’ silence over the anti-Dalit remarks of ex-PCC chief Jakhar. AAP leaders said if the Congress did not take act against Jakhar, the govt would take action against him under the SC/ST Act.

He said parties should refrain from reacting to unsubstantiated information that could only spoil the atmosphere in the state. “Before making allegations, the leaders should listen to the entire interview. The truth that will emerge is I have not made any objectionable comment on any caste,” he said.

Jakhar said throughout his political career, he had been doing his best to protect the rights of the downtrodden and economically weaker sections. “The truth cannot be covered by a barrage of baseless allegations just to settle political scores,” he added.