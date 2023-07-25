Jakhar: Will take up Ghaggar woes with Centre

Sangrur, July 24
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar today visited flood-affected villages of Sangrur and said he would take up the matter with the Centre for a permanent solution of Ghaggar problem.
“I will take up the matter with the Centre as the problem could be resolved only with the involvement of all three states Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Since the government has failed to take effective steps, this year Ghaggar has caused heavy losses to the state,” said Jakhar. “I request the CM to immediately release compensation to these affected areas while assessment could be undertaken later,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case
Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...
Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states
SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project
Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...