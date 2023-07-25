Jakhar: Will take up Ghaggar woes with Centre

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, July 24

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar today visited flood-affected villages of Sangrur and said he would take up the matter with the Centre for a permanent solution of Ghaggar problem.

“I will take up the matter with the Centre as the problem could be resolved only with the involvement of all three states Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Since the government has failed to take effective steps, this year Ghaggar has caused heavy losses to the state,” said Jakhar. “I request the CM to immediately release compensation to these affected areas while assessment could be undertaken later,” he said.

#BJP #Sangrur #Sunil Jakhar