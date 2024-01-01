Sunil Jakhar’s lies on tableau exposed, should apologise to people: AAP

Chandigarh, December 31
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has once again assailed Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on the issue of Republic Day tableau, terming his statement on the matter as false.
After a clarification from the Defence Ministry on the tableau issue, Sunil Jakhar’s lie had been exposed, said Punjab AAP’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang.
Kang said now Sunil Jakhar should either prove that the Punjab tableau had the pictures of CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, or he should apologise to the people of Punjab.
“With his lies, Sunil Jakhar has insulted the martyrs of Punjab, including Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Sardar Udham Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha,” he added. Jakhar had not only insulted the martyrs, but also hurt sentiments of the people of Punjab. He should apologise to the people of Punjab for his actions, he said.
