Jalal new BSF IG (Pb Frontier)

Chandigarh, March 1
Asif Jalal has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force’s “Punjab Frontier” that is responsible for guarding the International Border with Pakistan.
He takes over from Sonali Mishra, who was the first-woman officer to head this frontier.
Jalal was on on deputation in the Central Bureau of Investigation at New Delhi.
He has also served as IG (Shimla Range) and IG (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau) where he was associated with the launch of Emergency Response Support System, Gudiya Helpline for women’s safety and Shakti button. —
