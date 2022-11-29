Jalalabad bomb explosion case: NIA files charge sheet against 2 accused

New Delhi, November 29
The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today filed a charge sheet against two accused in a case relating to a bomb explosion at Jalalabad in Fazilka district of Punjab.
The NIA in an official statement said those who are named in the supplementary charge sheet in the case include Surat Singh, a resident of Mahatam Nagar village and Gurucharan Singh, a resident of Noore Ke village, in Fazilka district.
The charge sheet has been filed under various Sections of the Explosive Substances Act 1908, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NDPS Act 1985 and Section 120B of IPC, it said.
“Investigations have established that the accused persons were members of terrorist organisation. And that they were involved in smuggling of drugs from Pakistan, channelisation of proceeds of drugs generated funds after sale of drugs and used of these drug related funds and proceeds for terror financing. They also provided financial assistance to their associates who were involved in the bomb explosion,” the NIA alleged in the charge sheet.
The case pertains to a bomb explosion in Jalalabad town of Fazilka district on September 15, 2021, in which one person was killed. The case was initially registered by Punjab Police, which was re-registered by NIA on October 1, 2021.
