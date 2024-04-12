Jalalabad shopkeeper booked for sale of unsafe ‘kuttu’ flour

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 11

A shopkeeper has been booked with regard to the alleged sale of adulterated ‘kuttu’ atta (buckwheat flour) in Jalalabad town of Fazilka district. Thirtyfive persons were taken ill after consuming it on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The shopkeeper has been booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by the office of SDM, Jalalabad. However, none has been arrested so far.

Some opposition party leaders have highlighted the government failure in providing sufficient health services in the civil hospital as none of the patients wanted to get admitted there, which has virtually been turned into a referral hospital in absence of quality services.

Meanwhile, Fazilka DC Senu Duggal said an inquiry committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Jalalabad SDM. Jalalabad DSP is also its member.

Expressing displeasure over the samples of ‘kuttu’ collected from the market, the DC said she had directed the food wing of the Health Department to take samples from the houses of victims. She said these would then be sent for analysis.

