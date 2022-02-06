CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Congress' Madan Lal Jalalpur banks on big-ticket projects to retain Ghanaur

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, February 5

It’s 6.30 am and people are queuing up at Ghanaur MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur’s palatial house, sipping hot tea and biscuits. The two-time MLA has formed over a dozen teams, which report to his son Gagandeep Singh Jolly Jalalpur. The teams visit villages and apprise people of the development works carried out in the past five years.

Facing anti-incumbency and the AAP wave in this constituency that borders Haryana, Jalalpur faces a litmus test ever since he has parted ways with Patiala MP Preneet Kaur. “All these waves and anti-incumbency calls are only in the media. People here are with me as they know my family has always been there for them,” says Jalalpur, trying his electoral luck the fourth time from the constituency.

Jalalpur, a supporter-turned-critic of Preneet Kaur, is known for his aggressive style of functioning and has been instrumental in getting a slew of projects for his constituency. “I have been serving the people here for over a decade. I contested in 2007 as an Independent and have been ensuring that all works of my constituency are done on a priority basis,” he says.

“I have worked hard for my people and for the party during the Lok Sabha polls. You should see what this constituency was like 15 years ago and how it has transformed now,” he says, addressing his fifth gathering during a tour of villages.

“I have brought a treatment plant for drinking water costing Rs 360 crore, industrial corridor project at six villages on 1,104 acres, a new Shambhu block, road widening on 550 km stretch worth Rs 162 crore, Rs 8.27 crore for upkeep of Civil Hospital, Rs 7.43 crore for ITI, Rs 5.20 crore for the renovation of Anaj Mandi and bus stand, a sewage treatment plant, etc.,” he reminds people. “My win is certain as I have been my people’s MLA. I am working hard for a good margin. These AAP and new political outfits pose no challenge,” he says.

Politically, the Congress and SAD have remained neck and neck in this constituency, though Jalalpur has been managed a firm grip on the seat. However, with Capt Amarinder Singh not with the Congress any more, it will be a litmus test for Jalalpur to hold his vote bank intact.

The seat is set for a tough fight as the SAD has fielded its senior leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, ignoring former MLA Harpreet Kaur Mukhmailpur, whose family enjoys a significant support. “My father has ignored his health, family and even personal ties to serve the people of the constituency,” says Jolly Jalalpur, addressing youth voters.

