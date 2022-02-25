Jalandhar admn issues helpline number to compile info on Ukraine-stuck students

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 25

In a move to compile information on students of Jalandhar stuck in Ukraine, the district administration has issued a helpline number 0181-2224 417 so that the information can be given to the authorities concerned through the state government, whenever asked.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said the information would be kept ready to share it with the authorities as and when sought. He said the district administration was compiling the information before any official communication as a proactive measure to share it with the Ministry of External Affairs through the state government, when sought.

The DC said those whose families are stuck in Ukraine could share the information at the helpline.

He said people could visit the Room 22 at the DC office during office hours and provide information on their families or relatives stuck in Ukraine.

The visitors are required to furnish maximum information, including name of the stranded person, father’s name, passport number, name of university/college, their location in Ukraine, etc, so that all requisite information could be shared with the authorities.

