Jalandhar-based couple shot dead in Philippines

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 28

Sukhwinder Singh (41) and his wife Kirandeep Kaur (33) were reportedly shot dead by an assailant at their house in Manila, the Philippines, on March 25.

Lakhbir Singh, Sukhwinder’s brother, said as per the CCTV footage, the assailant entered the house at night and opened fire on Sukhwinder, who died on the spot. Kirandeep rushed to her husband when she heard the sound of gunshot and the assailant opened fire on her and she also died on the spot. Sukhwinder had been running a finance business in Manila for 19 years. They were married three years back.

Sukhwinder belonged to Mehsampur village near Goraya and his wife was from Chachrari village near Phagwara. She had gone to the Philippines five months back.

Santokh Singh and Paramjit Kaur, Sukhwinder’s parents, were inconsolable when they heard the news.

A large number of residents visited the families of the deceased couple to console them. Lakhbir said he had returned to India from Manila in January.

The cremation would take place in Manila on Wednesday but the all members of the two families would not be able to be there due to the long visa and travel process. The cause of the brutal murder is yet to be ascertained.