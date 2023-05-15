Jalandhar Byelection: Congress vote share sees 5% dent

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 14

While the vote share of AAP and the BJP increased in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, the Congress saw a 5 per cent dip in it as compared to the 2022 Assembly poll.

AAP garnered 34.05 per cent votes in the bypoll as compared to 28 per cent in the 2022 Assembly elections in seats falling under the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. As a result, AAP’s vote share increased by 6 per cent.

The Congress polled 27.44 per cent votes in the bypoll with its collective vote share declining by 5 per cent in the nine Assembly segments.

The saffron party witnessed a 4 per cent rise in the vote share as it polled 1,34,800 votes in the bypoll as compared to 1,22,244 votes in the 2022 Assembly elections in the nine segments of the Jalandhar constituency.

In Jalandhar North, the BJP led AAP by 1,259 votes and in Jalandhar Central by 543 votes. The saffron party also garnered significant votes in rural areas comprising Phillaur (5,847), Nakodar (10,407) and Adampur (6,564). In Shahkot, where it polled a mere 1,449 votes in 2022, the votes increased to 7,119.

AAP had leads in the Shahkot, Phillaur, Jalandhar Cantt and Adampur segments in the bypoll, where its candidates lost the 2022 poll.

In Kartarpur, AAP led by 10,682 votes from the SAD, in Jalandhar West, AAP was ahead of the Congress by 9,467 votes, in Adampur, AAP led by 9,351 votes from the Congress, in Phillaur, AAP led by 6,999 votes from the SAD, in Jalandhar Cantt, AAP led by 6,995 votes from the Congress, in Nakodar, AAP was ahead of the SAD by 5,306 votes and in Shahkot, AAP led by 273 votes from the Congress.