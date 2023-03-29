Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll to be held on May 10; counting on May 13

New Delhi, March 29
The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the date for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting on May 13.
The bypoll was necessitated as Congress's Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary (76) died on January 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur.
The two-time member of Parliament was walking with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during the yatra in Phillaur when he fainted.
