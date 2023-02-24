Jalandhar-Delhi train cancelled for two days

Ludhiana, February 23
The Northern Railways have announced that some trains would remain cancelled and others diverted or regulated for the ongoing work to upgrade the existing infrastructure and enhance safety standards in connection with the commissioning of Deoband-Roorkee new line at the Deoband station on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut-Saharanpur section as suitable traffic blocks would be taken up to March 2, 2023.
It was stated that 14681/82 New Delhi-Jalandhar City-New Delhi Intercity Express trains would remain cancelled on February 27 and 28.
Further, 12903 Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Mail would be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin-New Delhi-Panipat-Ambala Cantt on February 26 and 27, 2023; 12688 Chandigarh-Madurai Express would be diverted via Ambala Cantt-Panipat-New Delhi-Hazrat Nizamuddin on February 24 and 27, 2023 and 19325 Indore-Amritsar Express would run via Hazrat Nizamuddin-New Delhi-Panipat and Ambala Cantt on February 28.
