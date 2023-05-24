Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 23

Rushali Kler (24), daughter of IAS officer Babita Kler, has cleared the UPSC examination in her first attempt, attaining 492nd rank in the result declared on Tuesday.

Rushali, who hails from Chhoti Baradari, completed BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from PEC, Chandigarh, in 2020.

Rushali will be the third generation from the family to step into bureaucracy. After former IPS officer Gobind Ram was killed in a blast in 1990, his daughter Babita Kler had got the job as PCS officer on compassionate grounds. Babita, who was promoted as IAS officer, is serving as the CEO of the state health agency.