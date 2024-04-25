Jalandhar lawyer appointed as Government of India counsel in Supreme Court

Jalandhar, April 24
A city-based lawyer, Ajay Pratap Singh Sehgal, has been appointed as counsel for the Government of India at the Supreme Court.
A first-generation lawyer, Sehgal commenced his legal journey in 2015 at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Sehgal’s father, Sukhmohan Singh Sehgal, is a businessman, and owns a petrol station at BMC Chowk. Ajay expressed commitment to upholding the responsibilities entrusted to him.
