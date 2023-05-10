Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab; 5.21 pc till 9 am

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 10

More than five per cent polling was recorded till 9 am in the bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday.

Voting for a four-cornered electoral began at 8 am, with the AAP, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal vying to outdo each other in the Dalit stronghold.

The bypoll on Wednesday was necessitated with the death of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary due to a heart attack while taking part in the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of party leader Rahul Gandhi in January.

The Congress, with which the seat remained undefeated since 1999, has fielded Chaudhary's widow Karamjit Kaur as the candidate, while the AAP has given the ticket to Congress turncoat and former legislator Sushil Rinku.

While the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) combine has fielded Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, the BJP has given the ticket to Akali turncoat and former legislator Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal.

