Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab; 5.21 pc till 9 am

Chandigarh, May 10
More than five per cent polling was recorded till 9 am in the bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday.
Voting for a four-cornered electoral began at 8 am, with the AAP, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal vying to outdo each other in the Dalit stronghold.
The bypoll on Wednesday was necessitated with the death of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary due to a heart attack while taking part in the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of party leader Rahul Gandhi in January.
The Congress, with which the seat remained undefeated since 1999, has fielded Chaudhary's widow Karamjit Kaur as the candidate, while the AAP has given the ticket to Congress turncoat and former legislator Sushil Rinku.
While the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) combine has fielded Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, the BJP has given the ticket to Akali turncoat and former legislator Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal.
School students had volunteered to help during voting at model polling booths in Jalandhar.
#WATCH | Congress leader & former Punjab minister Pargat Singh casts his vote for #JalandharByElection pic.twitter.com/bVV9hSjn2a— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
#WATCH | People queue up to cast their votes for #JalandharByElection, Punjab pic.twitter.com/kla07RIMEw— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
A pink booth with all-women polling staff at HMV College in Jalandhar. Children enjoy, nail art at the booth.
For the Jalandhar bypoll, the Chaudhary family is banking on votes of Dalits owing to their proximity with Dera Sachkhand Ballan, a prominent Ravidassia community that has much influence in the Doaba region comprising Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala districts. Likewise, AAP's candidate Rinku belongs to the Ravidassia sect. The Jalandhar seat has 38 per cent Dalit population, comprising 21 per cent Ravidasias and the remaining Valmiki or Mazhbi Sikhs. Playing an emotional card, SAD President Sukhbir Badal said strengthening the SAD-BSP alliance by electing its joint candidate Sukhi in the bypoll would be the most appropriate homage to late five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.
In June 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had witnessed a major setback when SAD (Amritsar)'s Simranjit Singh Mann won the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat after defeating his nearest rival, AAP's Gurmail Singh, by a slender margin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab; 5.21 pc till 9 am
In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: 8.26 pc turnout in first two hours of polling
All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congr...
Imran Khan’s supporters plan march to capital to protest against his arrest
Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing ...
Army, police launch search operation after noticing suspicious movement on outskirts of Poonch in J-K
The area has been cordoned off
We are remembered only when we bring medals: Sakshi Malik
Says PM Modi had invited medal winners for tea, but when the...