Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur

PTI

New Delhi, March 13

The Congress on Monday announced the nomination of former Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's wife Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary as the party candidate from the Lok Sabha seat that fell vacant after her husband's death.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary died of a heart attack in January.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary as the party candidate to contest the forthcoming by-election to the Lok Sabha from 4-Jalandhar-SC parliamentary constituency of Punjab," according to a statement issued by the party.

Congress's Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary (76) died on January 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur, following which the foot march taken out by the opposition party was halted for 24 hours.

The two-time member of Parliament was walking with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during the yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur when he fainted, according to senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the date for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

