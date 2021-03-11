Jalandhar man kills wife, her parents, arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 31

A man — Sunil Kumar — gunned down his wife and her parents at Shiv Nagar locality here on Monday night.

Sunil, a private security guard, had a fight with his wife Shilpi after which she called up her parents — father Ashok and mother Krishna — at their house. Sunil left, but when he returned, he opened fire on all of them.

DCP (Investigation) Jaskaran Teja said the revolver was seized and Sunil was arrested. His mother and two brothers have also been booked.